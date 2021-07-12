Clear
Patricia Heaton celebrates three years of sobriety

Patricia Heaton celebrates three years of sobriety

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Patricia Heaton is three years sober from alcohol.

The former "Everybody Loves Raymond" star took to Instagram on Saturday to share that she feels a lot better now that she doesn't drink.

"It's July where we celebrate our nation's freedom, also celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me," she said.

Heaton had just finished a 3.5-mile walk, saying if anyone needed help kicking the habit, she'd encourage them.

"A lot to celebrate this month. #3years," she captioned the video of her walk.

The actress told Parade Magazine last year she stopped drinking after it became too important of a ritual for her.

"I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better," she said. "There's an actual statistic that women who were moderate drinkers in their 30s and 40s often become alcoholics in their 50s and 60s."

She continued: "You're a little bit at sea, and so you reach for the bottle to dull the uncertainty. I sensed that a bit with myself. And as your hormones change, you can't really process alcohol the same way you did when you were younger. I've stopped, and my life has improved significantly."

