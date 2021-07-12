Clear
BREAKING NEWS Andrew Co. man sentenced to 25 years for killing a 10-year-old boy Full Story
BREAKING NEWS One dead after motorcycle accident Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cedric the Entertainer to host the Emmys

Cedric the Entertainer to host the Emmys

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

This year's Emmy Awards will be hosted by a first-timer.

CBS and the TV Academy on Monday announced that Cedric the Entertainer will make his Emmys hosting debut in September as the big show returns to a live, in-person format. A "limited audience of nominees and their guests" will also be present, according to a press release.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, held in September 2020, were held virtually, with winners giving their speeches over video chat.

"Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year's Emmy Awards," said Cedric the Entertainer in a statement. "Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year."

Cedric the Entertainer stars and executive producers CBS comedy "The Neighborhood."

The event will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 19.

Nominations are set to be announced Tuesday morning.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rain showers have moved out of the area overnight and skies have slowly started to clear. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A southerly wind will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Tuesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry and warm with temperatures back in the lower 90s. A stray showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but a better chance for rain will move into the area as a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories