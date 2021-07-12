Clear
BREAKING NEWS Andrew Co. man sentenced to 25 years for killing a 10-year-old boy Full Story
BREAKING NEWS One dead after motorcycle accident Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

As ill-advised as it may be, Netflix is inviting you to cook with Paris Hilton

As ill-advised as it may be, Netflix is inviting you to cook with Paris Hilton

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Paris Hilton and Netflix are getting into the kitchen together and hoping the result is, well, so hot.

Neither party, however, are under the delusion that the forthcoming show, "Cooking with Paris," will showcase gourmet grub. In fact, they're seemingly counting on it being a little bit of a can't-look-away disaster -- not unlike her viral cooking video from January 2020.

Described by Netflix as "the traditional cooking show upside down," "Cooking with Paris" will have the heiress showing off her "very newly domesticated side and welcoming us into her kitchen while she learns to sauté, sear and zest."

"She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be," a press release says. "With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread - and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen."

The six-episode first season premieres August 4.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Today we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lots of sunshine by the afternoon hours. A southerly wind will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Tuesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry and warm with temperatures back in the lower 90s. A stray showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but a better chance for rain will move into the area as a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories