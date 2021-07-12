Clear
Britney Spears in talks with former federal prosecutor to represent her in conservatorship case

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Britney Spears is consulting with Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, about potentially representing her in her conservatorship battle, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Samuel D. Ingham was first appointed by the court as counsel to Spears at the beginning of her conservatorship in 2008. He submitted a request to resign on July 6.

During court testimony last month, Spears stated that she wanted to select her own attorney. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny is expected to consider the singer's request for new counsel at a hearing Wednesday.

"I haven't really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer," Spears said during a hearing on Jun. 23. "I would like to be able to do that."

Rosengart had no comment when reached by CNN on Monday.

TMZ and The New York Times were first to report the news over the weekend.

Rosengart is currently a shareholder with litigation firm Greenberg Traurig. He has represented Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sean Penn in the past.

Today we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lots of sunshine by the afternoon hours. A southerly wind will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Tuesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry and warm with temperatures back in the lower 90s. A stray showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but a better chance for rain will move into the area as a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
