Clear
BREAKING NEWS Andrew Co. man sentenced to 25 years for killing a 10-year-old boy Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

JPMorgan's profit spikes 155% as US economy booms

JPMorgan's profit spikes 155% as US economy booms

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

JPMorgan Chase is minting money as the US economy races back from the pandemic.

America's largest bank said Tuesday it hauled in $11.9 billion in profit during the second quarter, up 155% from the same period of 2020.

JPMorgan's bottom-line growth was driven in part by $3 billion of net reserve releases that underscore the bank's confidence in the economic recovery.

Revenue fell 8% to $30.5 billion as JPMorgan's booming Wall Street business cooled from elevated levels.

CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement consumer and corporate balance sheets remain "exceptionally strong as the economic outlook continues to improve." He pointed to a sharp decline in bad loans as evidence of the "increasingly healthy condition of our customers and clients."

"We are encouraged by the continued progress against the virus and the economic recovery that is underway, especially the United States," Jeremy Barnum, JPMorgan's chief financial officer, told reporters during a conference call.

Barnum acknowledged, however, that there is "elevated uncertainty" about the evolution of the pandemic and the Delta variant is one element of that uncertainty.

Americans are spending way more than pre-Covid

Consumers are spending aggressively. JPMorgan said combined debit and credit card spending surged 45% in the second quarter from a year earlier. Spending is now 22% above 2019 levels.

Dimon pointed to "accelerating growth" across all categories, including travel and entertainment, which surpassed 2019 levels by 13%.

"Travel and entertainment has really turned a corner," Barnum said.

The bank's consumer deposits soared by 25% from a year earlier. Investment assets were up 36%, lifted by record stock prices and people adding more cash to portfolios.

JPMorgan's Wall Street arm slowed down a bit. Total markets revenue tumbled 30%, led by a 44% decline for fixed income markets.

Yet JPMorgan continues to haul in fat fees from advising on M&A and IPO deals: Global investment banking revenue jumped 37% to $1.2 billion.

"Capital markets have just been wide open," Barnum said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Southerly winds have returned this morning helping temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Warm and mostly dry conditions will continue on Wednesday with temperatures up in the 90s. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will also be breezy tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph. It looks like most of the day Wednesday will be dry, but a chance for showers and storms, mainly in extreme NW Missouri will arrive late in the night. Strom chances will linger on Thursday as a cold front rolls through the area. This front will stall to our south, giving us scattered rain and thunderstorm chances though the weekend as temperatures cool into the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories