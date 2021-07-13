Clear
2 officers injured and suspect dead in shooting at Baltimore mall, police say

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

Two law enforcement officers were shot and a suspect is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a Baltimore shopping mall Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The officers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from the Baltimore Police Department. The two are Warrant Apprehension Task Force officers, the police department said.

The shooting happened outside the Security Square Mall and the suspect involved in the shooting is dead, authorities said.

The law enforcement officers who were shot belong to the Baltimore Police Department, according to tweets from the department and the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3.

"We are aware that two @BaltimorePolice officers were shot this morning," tweeted the police union.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

