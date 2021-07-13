Clear
Zac Efron busts his grandpa out of his retirement home to watch soccer

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Zac Efron jokingly busted his 93-year-old grandpa Hal out of his senior living home.

The "High School Musical" star and his brother Dylan Efron recreated a "Mission Impossible" moment in an Instagram video, with Zac sneaking into the home and swiping a pass from an employee to gain entry.

He rolled along the floor until he found his grandfather, who was sitting in his room with a hat on ready to go.

"We're coming Grandpa!" Efron captioned the video.

His brother played cameraman on the family adventure, commenting on the post that grandpa "just wanted to watch the Euro Cup with the boys."

Zac has lovingly called his grandfather his "hero" and once posted a birthday message to him saying, "Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible! After the army-he married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad."

Southerly winds have returned this morning helping temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Warm and mostly dry conditions will continue on Wednesday with temperatures up in the 90s. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will also be breezy tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph. It looks like most of the day Wednesday will be dry, but a chance for showers and storms, mainly in extreme NW Missouri will arrive late in the night. Strom chances will linger on Thursday as a cold front rolls through the area. This front will stall to our south, giving us scattered rain and thunderstorm chances though the weekend as temperatures cool into the mid 80s.
