Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chinese workers killed in bus explosion in northern Pakistan

Chinese workers killed in bus explosion in northern Pakistan

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 6:01 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 6:01 AM
Posted By: By Sophia Saifi, CNN

At least 10 people have died after a bus carrying Chinese engineers in northern Pakistan fell into a ditch following a "fiery explosion," according to local police.

Arif Khan, deputy commissioner of police for the Upper Kohistan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told CNN that of the 10 dead, six were Chinese citizens. The remaining 31 injured were all Chinese citizens, he added.

It is unclear whether the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) or engine failure, Khan said.

Helicopters were flying to the region to bring the injured to a major city, Khan added. The Chinese workers were heading to the site of Dasu Dam, a large hydroelectric gravity dam currently under construction on the Indus River.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Warm temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will reach the upper 90s later this afternoon. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with a breezy wind from the south. Most of today will be dry but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday as the front moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Lingering rain chances will continue through the end of the week into the weekend however there will be lots of dry time. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories