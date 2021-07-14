Clear
Jason Sudeikis isn't sure what happened with the Olivia Wilde breakup

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jason Sudeikis says he's still trying to sort out his split with Olivia Wilde.

The pair, who share a son and daughter, announced their engagement in 2013 but parted ways in 2020.

Sudeikis, who scored an Emmy nomination Tuesday for best actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso," told GQ magazine that he's still trying to get some clarity on what happened between them.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," Sudeikis said. "And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

The breakup was pretty public for the former couple who met in 2011.

For his part Sudeikis sounds like he's trying to grow from it.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he said. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

