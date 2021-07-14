Gillian Anderson says she's had it with bras -- 'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button'

Gillian Anderson says she is "not wearing a bra anymore," telling fans: "I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button."

"The Crown" actress told followers during a live question and answer session on Instagram: "I'm so lazy and I don't wear a bra any more. I can't wear a bra. I'm sorry, I don't care if I reach my belly button, my breasts reach my belly button, I'm not wearing a bra anymore."

The US-British actress concluded with a damning verdict of the undergarment, saying: "It's just too f**king uncomfortable."

Anderson, the former "X-Files" star whose role as a forthright sex therapist in the Netflix series "Sex Education" earned her scores of new fans, was answering a question from a fan about what outfits she wore during lockdown.

Her comment was picked up by a number of fans on social media, with one viral tweet declaring: "If two time Golden Globe and Emmy winning actress Gillian Anderson says no more bras, who are we to disagree."

Writer and social campaigner Nicky Clark praised Anderson in an opinion column for British newspaper The Independent, writing: "I applaud Gillian Anderson's attitude to sagging breasts -- it highlights our love-hate relationship with an item of clothing that is supposedly good for us, without necessarily being good to us."

Anderson won a Golden Globe earlier this year for best supporting actress in a TV series, for her role as Margaret Thatcher in Netflix's "The Crown."

And she frequently demonstrates a relaxed attitude to the human form. Anderson is well-known among followers for sharing suggestive imagery on her Instagram page, alongside the hashtags #PenisoftheDay and #BoobiesoftheDay.

She has been cast as Eleanor Roosevelt in the upcoming Showtime Series "The First Lady."

