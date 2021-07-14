Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ohio mural honoring George Floyd collapses

Ohio mural honoring George Floyd collapses

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 5:41 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 5:41 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, said they are planning to replace a mural honoring George Floyd after it collapsed.

A large section of the vibrant mural, which was painted on the side of a vacant building, was destroyed when a layer of bricks affixed to the building gave way.

"We had multiple witnesses on the scene who said they saw lighting strike the building and the wall collapse," Lt. Paul Davis, the Toledo Police Department Public Information Officer, told CNN.

Photos: These murals show George Floyd is not forgotten

There was a severe storm in the area, according to CNN Weather. CNN affiliate WTVG reported that its Doppler Radar detected a lightning strike on that block.

However, city building inspector Hugh Koogan told The Toledo Blade, which is also a CNN affiliate, that the collapse appeared to be the result of natural deterioration and that the city had recently noticed that the middle of the wall was bowing.

"It was just age. It just came away," Koogan told The Blade. "It happens to the older buildings."

A spokesperson for the city told CNN that the building was still structurally sound.

Artist David Ross painted the mural last July after George Floyd was killed in police custody, according to WTVG.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd's killing. He was sentenced last month to 22 and half years in prison.

Groups have gathered at the Toledo mural to hold memorial services for Floyd, including an event marking the one-year anniversary of his death.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz told CNN in a statement that the mural would be replaced.

"We will work with the Arts Commission and the artist to make sure that a new mural can replace the old, so that the message at the core of this artwork can be heard," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Heat index values reached into the upper 90s this afternoon. Today we had a mix of sun and clouds with a breezy wind from the south. Most of today was dry but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday as the front moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Lingering rain chances will continue through the end of the week into the weekend however there will be lots of dry time. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories