Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Foo Fighters postpone concert after confirmed Covid-19 case

Foo Fighters postpone concert after confirmed Covid-19 case

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Weeks after the Foo Fighters played the first capacity show at Madison Square Garden, they have announced they must postpone their Los Angeles concert due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 within their organization.

The band had been scheduled to play the Los Angeles Forum on Saturday.

On Wednesday, they announced via their verified Twitter account: "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays (sic) show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date," the tweet read. "The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date."

It was not revealed who had tested positive. CNN has reached out to reps for the band for additional information and comment.

In June, the band held a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City that was billed as being for only a vaccinated audience.

It was the first 100% capacity concert at the arena since the start of the pandemic and was hailed by many as a return to normalcy for the hard hit music industry.

The venue has the capacity for 19,500, according to Madison Square Garden's site.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Light to moderate scattered showers have moved into the area early this morning ahead of a cold front. This front will slowly make its way through our area today giving us continued shower and thunderstorm chances today. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will stall to our south on Friday. A few showers are possible through the morning hours, however much of the day on Friday will be dry. Isolated showers will be possible again on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry and sunny. Mild and dry weather will continue into early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories