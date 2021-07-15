Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2 bodies found in the former Versace mansion in Miami Beach

2 bodies found in the former Versace mansion in Miami Beach

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Jay Croft and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Two men were found dead inside a hotel room at the former Gianni Versace mansion in Miami Beach on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Versace was killed outside his home exactly 24 years ago -- on July 15, 1997.

Miami Beach police went to The Villa Casa Casuarina Hotel, as the late designer's home is now known, about 1:20 p.m. after getting a call from housekeeping about the bodies being found.

"At this time, the scene is contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation," police said.

His family sold the building in 2000.

He had bought the house in 1992 and spent $33 million on improvements such as a south wing expansion, the pool and garden, listing agents said when the property was put on the market again in 2012.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Light to moderate scattered showers have moved into the area early this morning ahead of a cold front. This front will slowly make its way through our area today giving us continued shower and thunderstorm chances today. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will stall to our south on Friday. A few showers are possible through the morning hours, however much of the day on Friday will be dry. Isolated showers will be possible again on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry and sunny. Mild and dry weather will continue into early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories