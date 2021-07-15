Clear
Don Cheadle explains why he got married to Bridgid Coulter after 28 years of dating

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Don Cheadle and his longtime love Bridgid Coulter decided to get married in 2020, 28 years after they first started dating. Why after all these years?

"Our accountant proposed to both of us and he showed us the numbers, and we said, 'Yeah, we should probably do it,'" Cheadle joked to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

He says it did come up over the years, but the two always ended up never really seeing the point.

"It came up a lot of times," Cheadle said, adding, "But every time, we were like, 'But we're already together?' [The accountant said], 'Yeah, but this is a better reason to be together.' Really, it's because our accountant proposed to us. I wish there were some big sweet romantic story, but the romance happened, you know, the first year."

Cheadle was with Coulter for the interview, who joked "You've got to make sure. I wasn't sure. Now, I think I'm almost sure."

Cheadle added, "Wait 28 years before you get married. Do not rush into things. Be very careful!"

The couple share two children together, daughters Ayana, 26, and Imani, 24.

Coulter said the kids even joked about the union.

"They're like, 'Okay, mom and dad, now you're doing this?'" she said.

Cheadle was nominated this week for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier."

Light to moderate scattered showers have moved into the area early this morning ahead of a cold front. This front will slowly make its way through our area today giving us continued shower and thunderstorm chances today. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will stall to our south on Friday. A few showers are possible through the morning hours, however much of the day on Friday will be dry. Isolated showers will be possible again on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry and sunny. Mild and dry weather will continue into early next week.
