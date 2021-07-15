Clear
Novak Djokovic says he will compete in Tokyo Olympics, meaning the Golden Slam is still in play

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic announced on social media on Thursday that he will compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics," Djokovic said in a tweet.

Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year, has the chance to become the first man to win a so-called Golden Slam should he win the singles gold medal in Tokyo and later the US Open in New York. The only tennis player to have won all four majors and Olympic gold in a calendar year is Steffi Graf, when she accomplished the feat in 1988.

Following winning Wimbledon, Djokovic had put himself at "50-50" on competing in the Olympics, citing the lack of spectators as well as the strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Djokovic is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most major singles titles in men's tennis, with 20.

Nadal and Federer are part of a growing list of players opting not to compete in this year's Olympics. Those not going to Tokyo also include Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep, Nick Kyrgios, Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Vasek Pospisil.

The Olympics are scheduled to start July 23. The US Open is scheduled to be held August 30 through September 12 in New York.

