Moderna gets the ultimate Wall Street validation: It's being added to the S&P 500

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Moderna, the biotech that became a household name with its Covid-19 vaccine, is getting the ultimate Wall Street validation: It's being added to the S&P 500 index.

S&P made the announcement late Thursday, and shares of Moderna surged 7% Friday morning in premarket trading on the news. The stock is now up nearly 170% this year, giving Moderna a market valuation of more than $100 billion.

Moderna's addition to the S&P 500 means that the scores of passively managed mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that mirror the S&P 500 will need to add the company's stock to their portfolios. That's a key reason that the stock was popping Friday.

Moderna will take the place of drug maker Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which is in the process of being acquired by Big Pharma giant AstraZeneca.

S&P said the index change will take effect before the market opens next Wednesday.

Moderna makes one of the three coronavirus vaccines that is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer and BioNTech also make a two-dose vaccine similar to Moderna's, while Johnson & Johnson offers a single-dose Covid shot.

Rain showers have pushed out of the area with partly cloudy skies lingering. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but it looks like the majority of today will be dry. Similar conditions will continue on Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated showers will still be possible Saturday as a front stalls to our south, but most of the day will be dry. Sunday will be almost identical with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Next week looks to start dry with temperatures warming into the 90s by mid week.
