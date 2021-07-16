Clear
FDA grants priority review to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine; decision on approval expected by January 2022

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review designation to the companies' application for approval of their Covid-19 vaccine. The goal date for a decision from the FDA is January 2022, the companies said.

The typical priority review process allows six months, but FDA approval could come before the goal date.

Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for the Covid-19 response, told CNN earlier this month that approval could happen in July, but acknowledged it's a complex process.

"There's a lot of moving pieces. It's not as easy," Slavitt told CNN's Alisyn Camerota. "Hopefully in the next four to five weeks, and I think that will be very, very good news."

Pfizer and BioNTech completed the rolling submission for the vaccine's Biologics License Application for people ages 16 and older in May.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Rain showers have pushed out of the area with partly cloudy skies lingering. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but it looks like the majority of today will be dry. Similar conditions will continue on Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated showers will still be possible Saturday as a front stalls to our south, but most of the day will be dry. Sunday will be almost identical with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Next week looks to start dry with temperatures warming into the 90s by mid week.
