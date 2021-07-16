Clear
Richard Sherman says he is remorseful for actions that led to his arrest

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Kevin Dotson and Andy Rose, CNN

NFL star Richard Sherman, who was arrested this week in King County, Washington, said Friday he is remorseful for his actions and that he has been "dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months."

Sherman said those challenges were no excuse for his actions early Wednesday.

"The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need," Sherman wrote on social media. "I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time."

According to a police report, Sherman showed up at his in-laws' home early Wednesday and got into an argument with his father-in-law, Raymond Moss. Police allege Sherman broke the door to get into the home.

Sherman is charged with second-degree criminal trespass with a domestic violence designation, malicious mischief in the third degree with a domestic violence designation, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers. The latter charge was added on Friday.

Sherman waived his right to appear at his first court hearing Thursday and was represented by an attorney. He will be arraigned Friday afternoon and asked to plead to the charges which are three gross misdemeanors and two misdemeanors.

Sherman was released from jail on his own recognizance Thursday but was ordered to to avoid contact with Moss.

"I think Mr. Sherman is a pillar in this community. He's a business owner. He's a husband. He's a father," Judge Fa'amomoi Masaniai said during the hearing Thursday. "I'm going to release Mr. Sherman on his own promise to return to court."

Sherman's attorney, Cooper Offenbecher, did not comment on the allegations against his client.

Sherman, a 33-year-old Stanford University graduate, is a 10-year league veteran who played seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the 49ers before the 2018 season.

He has played in five Pro Bowls and is a free agent.

