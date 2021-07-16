Clear
Stocks slide despite strong retail sales

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Consumers were spending like mad last month, but investors don't seem too impressed. Stocks ended Friday in the red, even though the government reported a solid rebound in retail sales for June.

The Dow dropped nearly 300 points, a loss of about 0.9%. Oil stocks and banks led the way down, with Chevron, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs among the bigger Dow losers. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each fell about 0.8%.

Investors appear to be nervous about a weaker-than-expected reading on consumer confidence from the University of Michigan. The reading for July was down from a month earlier.

Still, consumers aren't always the most reliable judges of what's next for the economy. Sentiment is a tricky thing that often follows news headlines and the state of the stock market. Actions, such as retail sales, which show real spending, are often more reliable barometers.

Consumers have been overly bullish just before economic or market meltdowns. That was the case in January 2000. Consumer confidence hit a then record high just as tech stocks were about to implode. Sentiment was also at a high level in 2007 before the housing market crashed.

But despite Friday's drop, the Dow and the S&P 500 finished the week just slightly lower, and not far from their record highs. The Nasdaq fell nearly 2% over the past five days.

Bitoech Moderna was a bright spot Friday, surging more than 10% following the news that the Covid-19 vaccine maker is being added to the S&P 500.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Rain showers have pushed out of the area with partly cloudy skies lingering. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but it looks like the majority of today will be dry. Similar conditions will continue on Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated showers will still be possible Saturday as a front stalls to our south, but most of the day will be dry. Sunday will be almost identical with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Next week looks to start dry with temperatures warming into the 90s by mid week.
