Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

6-year-old girl killed and 5 adults injured in a shooting in Washington, DC

6-year-old girl killed and 5 adults injured in a shooting in Washington, DC

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso and Sonnet Swire, CNN

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, DC, on Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the southeast part of the district.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers in the area heard gunshots and, as they arrived on the scene, a group of people directed them to those who were shot.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, he said.

In addition, three men and two women were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Benedict said.

No arrests have been made, according to Benedict.

"There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city," said Benedict, who asked the public to assist in identifying any suspects while authorities continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
A few clouds will linger through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Saturday will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will be almost identical with seasonal temperatures continuing. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry. Sunny and dry conditions will continue into next week. Temperatures will start out in the mid 80 on Monday and slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories