1 person missing, 7 rescued after boat accident in Boston Harbor

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso, CNN

A search for a missing boater is underway following an early morning boating accident in Boston Harbor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Harbor patrol rescued seven people around 3 a.m. after the accident, the department said in a tweet.

Five people were taken to a hospital by emergency medical services, according to the tweet. The ages and conditions of the patients were not disclosed.

"An inter-agency search [is] on going for a report of a missing boater," said Boston Fire.

The US Coast Guard and Massachusetts Port Authority are assisting in the search.

A few clouds will linger through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Saturday will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will be almost identical with seasonal temperatures continuing. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry. Sunny and dry conditions will continue into next week. Temperatures will start out in the mid 80 on Monday and slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of the week.
