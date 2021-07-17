Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

8 people wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting

8 people wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and Chuck Johnston, CNN

Eight people were shot in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The shooting victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where at least one of them was being treated for what police described as serious, life threatening wounds.

Officers did not locate a suspect or suspects and no arrests had been made, police said.

Parts of Southwest Third Avenue were closed during the investigation, police said.

The Portland shooting -- which police said occurred just after 2 a.m. -- is the latest in a spate of gun violence that has gripped US cities this summer.

There have been 361 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

CNN defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter.

With states lifting Covid-19 restrictions and more people out in warmer weather, US cities have been experiencing a surge in shootings and homicide numbers.

In the nation's capital on Friday night, a 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults injured in a shooting in the southeast part of the district, authorities said.

The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Three men and two women sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A few clouds will linger through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Saturday will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will be almost identical with seasonal temperatures continuing. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry. Sunny and dry conditions will continue into next week. Temperatures will start out in the mid 80 on Monday and slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories