8 people wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting

Eight people were shot in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The shooting victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where at least one of them was being treated for what police described as serious, life threatening wounds.

Officers did not locate a suspect or suspects and no arrests had been made, police said.

Parts of Southwest Third Avenue were closed during the investigation, police said.

The Portland shooting -- which police said occurred just after 2 a.m. -- is the latest in a spate of gun violence that has gripped US cities this summer.

There have been 361 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

CNN defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter.

With states lifting Covid-19 restrictions and more people out in warmer weather, US cities have been experiencing a surge in shootings and homicide numbers.

In the nation's capital on Friday night, a 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults injured in a shooting in the southeast part of the district, authorities said.

The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Three men and two women sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict.

