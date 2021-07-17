Clear
Germany's Olympic soccer team walks off the pitch during friendly match over alleged racial abuse

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By John Sinnott and Jaide Timm-Garcia, CNN

Germany's Olympic soccer team walked off the pitch during a friendly match against Honduras after one of the German players was racially abused, according to the German Football Association (DFB).

"The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused," tweeted the DFB.

Torunarigha, who is Black, plays as a defender for Germany.

The Honduran Football Federation did not respond to CNN's request for comment via email and phone, but the organization said in a tweet that the "alleged racial insult" had been a "misunderstanding" on the pitch.

The match against Honduras took place in Wakayama, Japan and was the final practice for the German side before their first Olympic match on July 22, according to the DFB.

The friendly was set up to be three 30-minute games, but at the end of the third match Germany's coach Stefan Kuntz and his team left the field early.

"When of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option," Kuntz said in a statement.

READ: First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

In February 2020, Hertha BSC player Torunarigha was racially abused by fans of an opposing team in a German Cup match.

The DFB fined Bundesliga club Schalke roughly $59,000 over the incident.

The Olympics run until August 8.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

A few clouds will linger through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Saturday will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will be almost identical with seasonal temperatures continuing. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry. Sunny and dry conditions will continue into next week. Temperatures will start out in the mid 80 on Monday and slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of the week.
