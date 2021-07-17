Clear
At least 4 people were wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park that sent players and fans scrambling, police say

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Clary, CNN

Fans and players were sent scrambling Saturday night at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, after at least four people were injured in a shooting outside the stadium, according to police.

CNN journalists inside the stadium reported multiple loud bangs. A message on the scoreboard initially told fans to remain inside the baseball park, but that has since been updated to say it is safe for fans to leave the stadium.

At least four people were wounded, according to tweets from DC's Metropolitan Police Department, but said it "appears there is no ongoing threat at this time." The shooting is under investigation, the department said.

CNN has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Washington Nationals for further comment on the incident.

The Nationals were playing the San Diego Padres when the reported shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

