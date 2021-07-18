Clear
BREAKING NEWS One in custody following Andrew County standoff Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Suspected candle thief in Florida injures dozens of people with bear spray during his escape, police say

Suspected candle thief in Florida injures dozens of people with bear spray during his escape, police say

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Andy Rose, CNN

A man in Doral, Florida, escaped from a mall store with stolen goods on Saturday by spraying everyone in his way with bear repellent, according to police.

At least 30 people required treatment for their injuries, Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes told CNN.

About 15 of the mace victims were employees of Bath and Body Works at Miami International Mall. One had to be taken to the hospital after taking a direct hit of spray to the face, according to Valdes.

Police noted the seriousness of the attack, as each sickened person could be considered a victim of aggravated battery. The suspect is "potentially looking at 30 to 35 felonies," said Valdes.

Store employees told police the suspect had stolen candles, with Valdes acknowledging, "This is one of those 'only in Miami' stories."

The suspect was last seen leaving the mall in a taxi, Valdes said. Investigators are working to identify the individual.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
A few isolated showers will be possible over the next few hours, but overall the chance for rain has dropped off since sunset. Sunday will be a very similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated rain chance will remain through the day Sunday, however most of the day will be dry. Sunny and seasonal weather is set to continue early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of next week. Heat and humidity will continue to build through the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories