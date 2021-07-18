Clear
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen involved in high-speed collision at British Grand Prix

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By John Sinnott, CNN

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who is leading the drivers' championship this season, were involved in a high-speed collision on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton made a number of attempts to overtake Verstappen on that first lap and when the drivers arrived at Copse Corner, the Briton's front-left wheel touched the Red Bull driver's back-right tire.

Verstappen span off the track and across the gravel before crashing into the barriers, though the Dutchman was able to walk away from his wrecked car.

The race was suspended with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the lead.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Hamilton had been "completely out of order."

"Everyone who's driven that corner knows you don't stick a wheel up the inside at Copse," Horner told Channel 4. "He's put him in the fence. Thank god he's not been hurt. It was a desperate move."

Race stewards then handed Hamilton a 10-second penalty for the incident with Verstappen.

"I was ahead coming in there," said Hamilton in a radio call with his team. "It was my line. I was giving the guy space."

The-CNN-Wire
