Continúan las protestas opositoras en Santiago mientras manifestantes denuncian que les restringen la señal de Internet en Cuba para intentar limitar su visibilidad

We ended the weekend a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. Tonight will be rather pleasant with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Starting off the week tomorrow we can expect sunshine and high temperatures remaining in the 80s. Sunny and seasonal weather is set to continue early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of next week. Heat and humidity will continue to build through the end of the week.

