US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Chie Kobayashi for CNN

An unnamed US female gymnast has tested positive for Covid-19, Inzai city official Takamitsu Ooura told CNN.

The teenage gymnast is staying in Inzai City in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, for pre-camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics which start on Friday.

She tested positive on Sunday and her doctor confirmed the test result after another test Monday.

The gymnast has no symptoms and is quarantined in her hotel room as she waits for the public health center to decide on whether or not to hospitalize her.

One gymnast has been identified as a close contact of the gymnast who tested positive.

Tokyo 2020 reported Monday that there are 58 Covid-19 cases linked to the Olympic Games.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Today will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. A few clouds will move through during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the rest of the work week. Humidity will be on the rise this week as well. Highs will be back in the 90s by the end of the work week into the weekend with heat index values reaching the triple digits. Sunshine and dry conditions look to continue through the week into the weekend.
