Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: See who won

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The Daytime Emmys handed out its awards over the weekend, announcing winners in the children's and animation and lifestyle categories in two live-streamed events.

Saturday's ceremony was hosted by Raven-Symone. The fiction and lifestyle ceremony was hosted by Loni Love on Sunday.

Winners included the Netflix series "Dash & Lily," Zac Efron for outstanding daytime program host for his Netflix series, "Down to Earth with Zac Efron," and "Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time."

"Jeopardy" writer Michele Loud dedicated the award to late host Alex Trebek.

Mark Hamill won for outstanding performer in a preschool animated program for his role as Vuli in "Elena of Avalor."

Lupita Nyong'o won outstanding limited performance in a children's program for "Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices."

Sophie Grace took home outstanding younger performer in a children's program for her role in "The Baby-Sitters Club."

The Daytime Emmys are presented to individuals and programs that are broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m.

See the full list of winners here.

Today will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. A few clouds will move through during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the rest of the work week. Humidity will be on the rise this week as well. Highs will be back in the 90s by the end of the work week into the weekend with heat index values reaching the triple digits. Sunshine and dry conditions look to continue through the week into the weekend.
