Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Department of Justice adopts new restrictions on obtaining journalists' records

Department of Justice adopts new restrictions on obtaining journalists' records

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

The Department of Justice on Monday formally adopted policies sharply restricting the instances in which prosecutors can seek records or testimony from reporters.

The agency's new policies were outlined in a memo issued by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"This new prohibition applies to compulsory legal process issued to reporters directly, to their publishers or employers, and to third-party service providers of any of the foregoing," Garland said in the memo.

"As with the current regulations, this prohibition on compulsory process does not apply to obtaining information from or records of a member of the news media who is subject or target of an investigation when that status is not based on or within the scope of news gathering activities," Garland added.

The news comes after The Washington Post, CNN, and The New York Times learned earlier this year that the Trump Justice Department had seized records of some of their reporters.

CNN's general counsel, David Vigilante, was even bound for nearly a year by a gag order that prohibited him from discussing or acknowledging that the government was seeking to compel the disclosure of emails from Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr.

A similar gag order was also placed on The Times.

When news organizations first reported publicly what had happened, President Joe Biden vowed to end the practice.

Press advocates have called for regulations to be codified into law so that future administrations do not resume the practice of targeting journalists.

Garland noted in his Monday memo that he has asked Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco to conduct a review to develop regulations for that purpose.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Today will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. A few clouds will move through during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the rest of the work week. Humidity will be on the rise this week as well. Highs will be back in the 90s by the end of the work week into the weekend with heat index values reaching the triple digits. Sunshine and dry conditions look to continue through the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories