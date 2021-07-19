Celebrities who focused on their fitness during the pandemic

If you have packed on some pandemic pounds this story will either make you feel hopeful or lousy.

While many of us were testing a lot of homemade banana bread and furniture durability (also known as eating comfort food and being a couch potato), some stars were actually going in the other direction.

Here are a few celebs who have lost weight during the pandemic:

Tiffany Haddish

Haddish didn't need her participation in this year's Shark Week to show off her bathing-suit body.

The comedic actress has been working hard and reportedly shed more than 40 lbs and toned up using diet and exercise -- specifically a personalized play from celebrity trainers (and spouses) Kathy Drayton and Luther Freeman.

"I've been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition -- nutrition is everything," she told People magazine in December. "And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that's really important, too: Make it fun!"

Action Bronson

Shedding the weight has got to be even harder when food is literally your job.

Rapper, chef and food TV personality Action Bronson has still managed to do it.

Bronson talked to Joe Rogan in April about losing 130 pounds, explaining "It was a long time coming."

"I'm happy that it happened now, because if it didn't happen it would have been something else," Bronson said. "I would've been in the grave or somewhere else. Who knows where they would've put me."

His verified Instagram account these days is full of videos and pics showing Bronson weight lifting and working out.

Don't worry, he still posts delicious food now and again as well.

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Being high risk for Covid-19 frightened actress Marissa Jaret Winokur so badly that she set about losing weight and getting healthier.

In September 2020, the "Hairspray" star and ovarian cancer survivor posted a slimmed down picture of herself on her verified Instagram account, revealing that she had dropped close to 50 lbs at the time via Zoom workouts with trainer Keith Anthony and a better diet.

"Truth Covid scares me . I checked off all the boxes , I am HIGH RISK!," Winokur wrote. "So I started working out at home with Keith via zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance."

Winokur said she needed a goal to focus on while quarantining. A renewed focus on fitness, for Winokur, proved to be it.

"I was scared to post photos , it's really one day at a time for me when it comes to food," said the actress who has lost weight before. "But I thought , Covid isn't over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose to fight!"

Another plus -- Winokur said the new way of living stopped her asthma attacks and helped her manage her anxiety.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.