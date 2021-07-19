Clear
Canada will finally open its borders, first to Americans, beginning August 9

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Paula Newton, CNN

The long wait will soon be over for foreigners who have been banned from entering Canada for nearly 16 months.

Beginning August 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States currently residing in the US will be permitted to enter Canada. Non-essential travel into Canada has been banned since March 2020, something the Canadian government said was necessary to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

International travelers may also be allowed to enter Canada beginning September 7, provided that the "COVID-19 epidemiology remains favorable," the Canadian government said in statement released Monday.

Entry to Canada will continue to be prohibited for all foreign travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

