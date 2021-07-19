Halsey welcomes first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin

Halsey is a mom. The singer announced on her Instagram on Monday that she and her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, have welcomed their first child together.

"Gratitude. For the more 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," Halsey captioned a series of photos from the birth.

She did not reveal the baby's gender but did tell fans the name: Ender Ridley Aydin.

Halsey, 26, spoke candidly about being pregnant with Allure saying, "When this pregnancy started, I was like, 'You're going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You're going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and f***ing journal every single day. I have done none of those things. Zero. None. I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy."

She also has a new album coming out on August 27.

