Singapore police arrest teen for suspected murder of 13-year-old boy

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Amy Sood, CNN

A 16-year-old boy was due to be charged with murder by Singapore police on Tuesday after a 13-year-old boy was found dead with multiple wounds in a school bathroom along with an ax.

According to a police statement, officers found the victim on Monday with multiple wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. Police said they also seized an ax at the scene.

Singapore's Minister of Education, Chan Chun Sing, said in a Facebook post Monday that the incident took place at River Valley High School, a top school in Singapore's western region.

The 16-year-old student was arrested and will be charged with murder in court on Tuesday, according to the police statement. Police will also seek a court order to remand him for psychiatric assessment.

Preliminary findings suggest the two teenagers did not know each other, the police statement said. Investigations are ongoing into the motive of the alleged attack.

The incident sparked shock in the wealthy Southeast Asian city-state, which has a low crime rate and is consistently ranked one of the safest cities in the world.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the students concerned," Chan said in his Facebook post. "Ministry of Education, Singapore is rendering all possible support to them, and the students and staff at the school."

CNN has reached out to River Valley High School for comment.

Heat and humidity are set to slowly build on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 90s on Wednesday with the heat index making it feel a degree or two warmer. Heat and humidity will really start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s, but heat index values will feel like the upper 90s. Mid to upper 90s in store for Friday through the weekend. Heat index values will feel between 100-106. Mostly sunny and dry conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
