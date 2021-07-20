Clear
Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy speculation

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

When Justin Bieber posted a photo of him and his wife captioned "Mom and Dad" his followers were like "baby, baby, baby, oh."

But wait a minute before you start picking baby names.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, was not having it and was quick to shut down any pregnancy speculation.

"I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted," she wrote in the comments along with a laughing emoji.

To underscore that the black and white photo of the Biebers that the singer posted showed Mrs. Bieber in a belly baring outfit with a very flat stomach.

The couple got engaged in summer 2018 and privately married at a New York City courthouse months later.

They later married in a ceremony attended by friends and family at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, in September 2019.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs right around average in the upper 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine again with a heat index a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Temperatures will make a run for the 90s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Humidity will really start to build on Thursday with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will exist Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
