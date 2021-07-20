Clear
BREAKING NEWS Region H health departments issue Public Health Advisory Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:51 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 10:51 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T."

Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal.

The photo shows Austin holding Chanel at a concert for her dad's band Body Count and was posted this week on the youngster's Twitter account.

"The first @BodyCountBand show since the pandemic.. I grew up on the stage and sidelines.. (the last pic are some Bodycount member wife's.) #Wisconsin #rockfest," the caption on the tweet read.

It's called genes people, but Chanel being her daddy's mini-me was obviously something for which some people were not ready.

"Ice T daughter looks more like Ice T than Ice T looks like Ice T ...," one person tweeted.

The "Law & Order: SVU" star has two adult children, Letesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr., from previous relationships.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs right around average in the upper 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine again with a heat index a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Temperatures will make a run for the 90s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Humidity will really start to build on Thursday with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will exist Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories