Premier League soccer player suspended over alleged child sex offenses

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Jack Guy and Duarte Mendonca, CNN

An English Premier League club has suspended a member of its first team squad after he was arrested on suspicion of child sex offenses.

The player, who has not been named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday and has been released on police bail.

CNN has not named the club to avoid identifying the player.

The club announced the player's suspension on Monday, pending the police investigation.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement to CNN Tuesday: "GMP officers arrested a 31-year-old man from the Bowdon area of Trafford on Friday 16 July 2021, on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries."

The soccer club is preparing for the new Premier League season, which begins next month.

Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs right around average in the upper 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine again with a heat index a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Temperatures will make a run for the 90s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Humidity will really start to build on Thursday with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will exist Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
