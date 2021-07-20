Clear
BREAKING NEWS Region H health departments issue Public Health Advisory Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hot vax summer is turning out to be a bust, but 'Bachelorette' dreams persist

Hot vax summer is turning out to be a bust, but 'Bachelorette' dreams persist

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"Bachelorette" Katie Thurston is one week away from hometown dates and says she's excited about the guys who she has found a "connection" with.

"I'm actually really excited going into this week with this core group of guys who I have connections with and hopes for," Thurston told hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe at the beginning of Monday's episode. "It just feels like a fresh start."

She did add she is also feeling conflicted.

"I don't know who my final four guys are," Thurston said. "I'm struggling a little bit, because this week I have two one-on-ones. And in some ways, I want to continue these strong relationships I have and use that to just strengthen our relationship, especially heading into hometowns."

The remaining men were Brendan Scanzano, Mike Planeta, Greg Grippo and Andrew S.

Thurston and Grippo had the week's first one-on-one date where they shared oysters and played football.

"After spending today with him, I feel very confident in our relationship," Thurston said in a confessional. "I just need him to really trust in this and be patient and hope that at the end of it, it was worth it."

Thurston ended up eliminating Andrew, but fell apart after she let him go, saying she "wasn't fully confident" about sending him packing. The next morning, he slips her a note, "If you change your mind ... I'll be waiting."

When she changes her mind and invites him to stay, he rejects her.

"I wanted to say yes. I'd love nothing more than to be with her," he said in a confessional. "She f---ing sprinted down the stairs, and I said no. But I want my future wife to choose me and, you know, I wasn't chosen. So I had to say no. I don't want to go through this with her again. I don't want to be standing at a rose ceremony, waiting for her to not choose me."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs right around average in the upper 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine again with a heat index a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Temperatures will make a run for the 90s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Humidity will really start to build on Thursday with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will exist Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories