Clear
BREAKING NEWS Region H health departments issue Public Health Advisory Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Taco Bell is facing a food shortage

Taco Bell is facing a food shortage

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Taco Bell is warning that some of customers' favorite items might not be available.

The chain apologized on its website Tuesday, saying that because of "national ingredient shortages and delivery delays" that Taco Bell locations might be out of some options.

"Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans' current Taco Bell cravings again soon," Taco Bell said in a statement to CNN Business. It didn't specify which menu items or cities were affected.

Taco Bell is the latest restaurant chain to be affected by global supply chain disruptions that have rippled across industries. Fast food chains have been hit particularly hard in recent months by a labor shortage and low inventory on some key ingredients.

Chick-fil-A recently limited the number of sauces it's giving out to customers because of limited stock. Starbucks also apologized to customers for being out of some items, including oat milk.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum Brands. Its CEO David Gibbs said in an April earnings call that supply chain issues have also been a problem for its sister restaurant KFC, which is struggling to keep up with strong consumer with demand for its new chicken sandwich.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs right around average in the upper 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine again with a heat index a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Temperatures will make a run for the 90s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Humidity will really start to build on Thursday with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will exist Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories