Texas authorities search for a suspect in apparent quadruple homicide

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 2:01 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 2:01 PM
Posted By: By Claire Colbert and Tina Burnside, CNN

A manhunt is underway for a suspect in what appears to be a quadruple homicide near Tyler, Texas.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson tells CNN that they received a call just before 8 a.m. of a person deceased outside of a home in New Summerfield, Texas. When deputies arrived, they found a body in the driveway. Upon further investigation, three additional bodies were discovered inside the home.

Dickson says the victims, who were all adults, were shot.

It is unclear the relationship of the victims; however, the sheriff says they all lived at the property.

Authorities have identified a person of interest and are looking for that person, Dickson said.

Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs right around average in the upper 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine again with a heat index a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Temperatures will make a run for the 90s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Humidity will really start to build on Thursday with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will exist Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
