Instagram users can now control how much sensitive content they see

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Instagram is making it easier for users to control how much sensitive content they see when browsing the app's Explore page.

The social media platform on Tuesday launched a new tool called "Sensitive Content Control," which gives users the option to dial up or down the amount of potentially objectionable content that appears in Explore, the section where the app surfaces posts from accounts users don't follow.

Previously, Instagram had relied on a set of recommendation guidelines to ensure users didn't see potentially upsetting or offensive content in Explore. With the new tool, users can choose to keep the default setting, which is to see a limited amount of sensitive content, or further reduce the amount of such content they are shown. Those over the age of 18 will also have the option to allow any and all posts deemed sensitive in nature.

While Instagram's content moderation policy bans certain types of problematic content, including hate speech and harassment, this new "sensitive content" option relates to posts that some users might take offense to, such as those of a sexual or violent nature, but that don't necessarily violate the app's content rules.

"We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see in Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see," Instagram parent company Facebook said in a release.

This tweak comes as Instagram and other social networks attempt to address concerns about content moderation and the well-being of users. Instagram has recently rolled out the option to hide likes and the ability for users to restrict certain followers from interacting with their accounts. And Facebook is currently battling criticism for failing to prevent the spread of certain other types of problematic content — namely, misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines.

Users can access the new feature in the Settings menu on their Instagram profiles by going to "Account" and then to "Sensitive Content Control."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures are set to continue to warm with highs making a run for the 90s on Wednesday. The heat index will likely be around 91-92. Overall Wednesday will be a sunny and dry day but we will have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. The heat and humidity will continue to build on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Heat index values will likely top the triple digits starting Friday and lasting through the beginning of next week. Rain chances look very minimal over the next week, but a few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.
