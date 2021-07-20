Clear
BREAKING NEWS Region H health departments issue Public Health Advisory Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Netflix stock dips after subscriber forecast misses analyst expectations

Netflix stock dips after subscriber forecast misses analyst expectations

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Netflix posted sluggish subscriber growth when it reported earnings Tuesday, and forecast bigger gains ahead. But Wall Street isn't satisfied.

The streaming service said it has 209 million subscribers globally after adding a little more than a million subscribers in the second quarter of 2021. That beat the company's own expectations for the quarter, even though it was a mostly low bar.

Yet Netflix's stock took an immediate hit in after-hours trading with its forecast for the third quarter coming in softer than the 5.5 million subscribers analysts were expecting. Netflix said its projecting a growth of 3.5 million for the next quarter.

The company's stock dropped as much as 3% after hours.

Netflix's second quarter profit this year was $1.3 billion, up from $720 million in the year-earlier quarter. Its revenue jumped 19%, to $7.3 billion.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Temperatures are set to continue to warm with highs making a run for the 90s on Wednesday. The heat index will likely be around 91-92. Overall Wednesday will be a sunny and dry day but we will have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. The heat and humidity will continue to build on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Heat index values will likely top the triple digits starting Friday and lasting through the beginning of next week. Rain chances look very minimal over the next week, but a few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories