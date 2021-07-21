Clear
BREAKING NEWS Region H health departments issue Public Health Advisory Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US Women's National Team hammered by Sweden in opening Tokyo 2020 match

US Women's National Team hammered by Sweden in opening Tokyo 2020 match

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

Sweden laid down an early marker in the women's Olympic football competition, hammering the US Women's National Team 3-0 on Wednesday.

Stina Blackstenius' brace and Lina Hurtig's thumping header gave Sweden a deserved victory, with the US looking a shadow of the side that won the World Cup two years ago.

Sweden was unquestionably the better team from the first whistle to the last and the USWNT, which came into this Olympics as a strong favorite, has much to improve on in the coming games against New Zealand and Australia should it want to win a fifth gold medal.

This historic result for Sweden will give the team confidence it can go one better than Rio 2016, where it fell to Germany at the final hurdle in the gold medal match.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with temperatures making a run for the 90s. The heat index today will likely feel a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Overall today will be a sunny and dry day but we will have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. Summer heat and humidity will continue to build into the area tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will arrive by Friday and likely last through the beginning of next week. Rain chances continue to look slim over the next few days, but isolated rain chances will return to the area early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories