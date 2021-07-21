Clear
BREAKING NEWS Region H health departments issue Public Health Advisory Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jamie Dimon awarded hundreds of millions of dollars to stay at JPMorgan for the foreseeable future

Jamie Dimon awarded hundreds of millions of dollars to stay at JPMorgan for the foreseeable future

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 8:01 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 8:01 AM
Posted By: By Rob McLean, CNN Business

JPMorgan Chase really, really wants CEO Jamie Dimon to stick around.

The investment bank awarded Dimon 1.5 million stock options on July 20 — priced at the average price of JPMorgan's stock on Tuesday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Today, that's an award worth more than $220 million.

But here's the catch: Dimon won't be able to exercise the options. They'll start to vest on July 20, 2026, and he must hold the shares until July 20, 2031. By then, the shares could be worth much more -- especially if it has a few more years like this one. JPMorgan's stock is up nearly 18% in 2021.

In other words, JPMorgan Chase is trying to entice its 65-year-old CEO to stay a while longer.

"This special award reflects the Board's desire for Mr. Dimon to continue to lead the Firm for a further significant number of years," the bank said in the filing. "In making the special award, the Board considered the importance of Mr. Dimon's continuing, long-term stewardship of the firm, leadership continuity, and management succession planning amidst a highly competitive landscape for executive leadership talent."

Dimon has been president and CEO of JPMorgan Chase since January 2006. JPMorgan said in the filing that the options are not part of Dimon's compensation and won't be awarded on a recurring basis.

During his tenure, Dimon has steered America's largest bank through two recessions and avoided many of the blunders of his rivals -- most notably Wells Fargo, which has been caught up in a years-long series of scandals. He has become a spokesman for the financial industry, and he has delved into politics, advocating for free and fair elections as well as equal opportunity for American people of color. Yet Dimon has also attracted controversy, most recently when he said some unemployed Americans "don't feel like going back to work."

While these stock options could make Dimon a lot of money, the eventual windfall would be a fraction of his overall net worth. Forbes estimates Dimon has a fortune of roughly $1.8 billion.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with temperatures making a run for the 90s. The heat index today will likely feel a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Overall today will be a sunny and dry day but we will have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. Summer heat and humidity will continue to build into the area tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will arrive by Friday and likely last through the beginning of next week. Rain chances continue to look slim over the next few days, but isolated rain chances will return to the area early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories