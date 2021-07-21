Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dolly Parton just recreated her 1978 Playboy cover

Dolly Parton just recreated her 1978 Playboy cover

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Dolly Parton just recreated her 1978 Playboy magazine cover for her husband's birthday.

The country music legend, now 75, did the shoot as a present for her spouse, Carl Thomas Dean, and shared it with fans on social media.

"You're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday," Parton says, describing her bunny outfit. "Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

She continued: "I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."

While she joked that she was "kind of a little butterball" in her previous Playboy cover, in this one she says she's "string cheese."

In the clip, Parton surprised Dean with the new framed cover. "You think Playboy ought to pay for at least the photo shoot? I do!" she joked.

The original cover Parton appeared on was released in 1978.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with temperatures making a run for the 90s. The heat index today will likely feel a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Overall today will be a sunny and dry day but we will have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. Summer heat and humidity will continue to build into the area tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will arrive by Friday and likely last through the beginning of next week. Rain chances continue to look slim over the next few days, but isolated rain chances will return to the area early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories