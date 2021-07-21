Clear
'The Last Duel' trailer is here with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The first trailer for "The Last Duel," Ridley Scott's period drama, has debuted.

Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck star in the anticipated film, based on the book by Eric Jager,

Affleck plays King Charles VI and Damon plays knight Jean de Carrouges, who must settle a dispute with Jacques LeGris (played by Driver), over sexual assault claims made by Damon's wife, played by Comer.

A duel is set.

The one who makes it out alive is the winner and if Damon's de Carrouges loses, his wife will be burned at the stake as punishment for her false accusation.

The movie, produced by 20th Century Studios, had been in production for over a month in March 2020 when it was shut down amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Scott and Kevin Walsh are producers for the project, along Affleck and Damon through their Pearl Street company.

The movie is set to open in theaters October 15.

