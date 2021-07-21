Charlamagne Tha God lands talk show executive produced by Stephen Colbert

Charlamagne Tha God is making good on his promise to bring more diversity to media.

The popular radio host has landed a late-night talk show on Comedy Central.

"Tha God's Honest Truth With Lenard 'Charlamagne' McKelvey" is a weekly half-hour show set to premiere September 17.

The show will revolve around Charlamagne's "culturally fluent take on social issues" and will feature sketches, interviews and "social experiments."

An press announcement for the show described it as "redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black" with nothing "off limits."

It also marks a return to Comedy Central for the show's executive producer Stephen Colbert, who began his talk show career on the network as a correspondent on "The Daily Show."

Chris McCarthy, a longtime MTV executive who now oversees Comedy Central in his role as president-CEO of MTV Entertainment Group, will also work on the project which reunites him with Charlamagne.

"This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you," Charlamagne in a statement. "This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity."

Charlamagne also shouted out "My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert" as "the ultimate cosign in the late night space" and declared "We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it!!!"

"The Breakfast Club" co-host previously had gigs on MTV comedy game shows "Guy Court" and "Guy Code" and also hosted the network's short-lived "Charlamagne & Friends" talk show.

"Tha God's Honest Truth With Lenard 'Charlamagne' McKelvey" boasts a diverse writers room. Showrunner Rachael Edward and "The Boondocks" creator Aaron McGruder will also serve as executive producers.

