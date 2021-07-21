Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Netherlands thrashes Zambia 10-3 in women's football tournament to set new Olympics record

Netherlands thrashes Zambia 10-3 in women's football tournament to set new Olympics record

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church and Aleks Klosok, CNN

The Netherlands thrashed Zambia 10-3 to break the record for the most goals scored by a single team in a women's Olympic football match.

Wednesday's action-packed encounter also made it the highest scoring game in women's Olympics football since it made its debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema stole the show scoring four times in the Group F encounter at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu, before being substituted in the second half.

Many of the Netherlands players ply their trade at the top of women's football and their quality and experience was just too much for Zambia.

However, despite being on the end of an emphatic defeat, Zambian players continued to put in the effort and scored twice in the final 10 minutes.

READ: Brazil soccer legends make history at Tokyo 2020

Zambia did have reason for celebration as captain Barbra Banda scored her country's first ever women's goal at an Olympics.

The 21-year-old striker went on to score a memorable hat-trick, becoming the first female African player to score three goals at a Games.

The Netherlands face Brazil next on Saturday, who got their campaign off to a flying start earlier on Wednesday with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over China.

It was a game that saw Brazilian football legends Marta and Formiga create Olympic history, with Marta becoming the first player to score in five straight Olympics and Formiga playing in her seventh Games.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with temperatures making a run for the 90s. The heat index today will likely feel a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Overall today will be a sunny and dry day but we will have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. Summer heat and humidity will continue to build into the area tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will arrive by Friday and likely last through the beginning of next week. Rain chances continue to look slim over the next few days, but isolated rain chances will return to the area early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories