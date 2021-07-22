Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Athletes who've had to drop out of the Olympics because of Covid-19

Athletes who've had to drop out of the Olympics because of Covid-19

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 12:00 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 12:01 AM
Posted By: By Seamus Fagan, David Close and Jill Martin, CNN

The 2020 Summer Olympics are finally underway in Tokyo.

Competition began Wednesday, more than a year after the original start date. The Games were delayed due to the pandemic, but with Covid-19 still spreading unchecked in Japan, organizers have been forced to take unprecedented steps to keep competitors and the public safe.

Athletes who contracted coronavirus have seen their Olympic dreams dashed.

Some tested positive in Japan, some before coming.

These are the athletes we know who have publicly dropped out due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Team USA: 5

Katie Lou Samuelson -- USA Women's 3x3 Basketball

Coco Gauff -- USA Women's Tennis

Kara Eaker -- USA Women's Gymnastics

Taylor Crabb -- USA Men's Beach Volleyball (according to NBC)

Bradley Beal -- USA Men's Basketball (Placed in health and safety protocol but hasn't publicly disclosed a positive Covid-19 test)

Team Great Britain: 3

Amber Hill -- Great Britain Shooting

Dan Evans -- Great Britain Tennis

Johanna Konta -- Great Britain Tennis

Team Czech Republic: 2

Pavel Sirucek - Czech Republic Men's Table Tennis

Ondrej Perusic -- Czech Republic Men's Beach Volleyball

Team Mexico: 2

Hector Velazquez -- Mexico Baseball

Sammy Solis -- Mexico Baseball

Team South Africa: 2

Thabiso Monyane -- South Africa Men's Football

Kamohelo Mahlatsi -- South Africa Men's Football

Team Australia: 1

Alex de Minaur -- Australia Men's Tennis

Team Chile: 1

Fernanda Aguirre -- Chile Women's Taekwondo

Team Netherlands: 1

Candy Jacobs -- Netherlands Women's Skateboarding

Team Russia: 1

Ilya Borodin -- Russia Swim Team

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Hazy conditions and a few clouds will linger through the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow our warm up continues with temperatures in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be on the rise as well driving our feels like temperatures into the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values are likely Friday all through the beginning of next week. Use caution when spending time outside during these hot and humid conditions. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for most of the week into the weekend, however a few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories