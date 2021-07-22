Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A 14-year-old girl drowned at a Cincinnati-area amusement park, officials say

A 14-year-old girl drowned at a Cincinnati-area amusement park, officials say

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton and Jason Hanna, CNN

A 14-year-old girl from Ohio drowned this week at a Cincinnati-area amusement park, officials said.

The drowning happened Tuesday at the Aqua Adventure water park portion of Land of Illusion Adventure Park, some 40 miles north of downtown Cincinnati, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The teen had gone under water around 5 p.m., and someone called emergency responders to say she was drowning, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, medics and park staff were trying to find the teen. A lifeguard found her at about 5:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Medics began treatment after the girl was pulled from the water. A helicopter took the teen to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The teen was from Dayton, according to the sheriff's department, which did not release a name. Details about what led to the drowning or where precisely she was found in the water park were not released.

The amusement park said it was "saddened to learn of the passing of a young girl at our Aqua Adventure park" and offered condolences to her family and friends.

The water park was closed Wednesday "out of respect for her and her family, and for our employees who are also dealing with this tragedy," the amusement park said in a prepared statement.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Temperatures will make a run for the 90s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Triple digits heat index values are likely Friday into next week as temperatures continue to warm. Use caution when spending long periods of time outside this weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. A few isolated rain showers on Monday will knock out temperatures back into the lower 90s, but we will start to warm back into the upper 90s by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories